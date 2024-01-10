Kesar Peda Recipe

Ingredients:
– 1 cup condensed milk
– 1 cup milk powder
– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)
– A pinch of saffron strands (kesar) soaked in 1 tablespoon warm milk
– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder
– Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Saffron Milk:
– Soak saffron strands in warm milk and set aside. This will impart a rich color and flavor to the pedas.
2. Cooking the Peda Mixture:
– Heat ghee in a non-stick pan over low heat.
– Add condensed milk and milk powder to the pan.
– Stir continuously to avoid lumps and ensure a smooth mixture.
– Add the saffron-infused milk and continue stirring.
3. Flavoring and Thickening:
– Add cardamom powder for flavor and continue cooking the mixture on low heat.
– Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.
4. Shaping the Pedas:
– Once the mixture reaches a dough-like consistency and is no longer sticky, remove it from the heat.
– Allow the mixture to cool until it is comfortable to handle.
– Grease your palms with ghee and shape small portions of the mixture into round pedas.
5. Garnish (Optional):
– If desired, garnish the pedas with chopped nuts like pistachios or almonds. Press the nuts gently into the pedas.
6. Serve:
– Allow the pedas to cool completely before serving.
– Store in an airtight container.
Enjoy your homemade Kesar Pedas!
