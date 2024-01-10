Kesar Peda Recipe

Ingredients:

– 1 cup condensed milk

– 1 cup milk powder

– 1/4 cup ghee (clarified butter)

– A pinch of saffron strands (kesar) soaked in 1 tablespoon warm milk

– 1/4 teaspoon cardamom powder

– Chopped nuts for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Saffron Milk:

– Soak saffron strands in warm milk and set aside. This will impart a rich color and flavor to the pedas.

2. Cooking the Peda Mixture:

– Heat ghee in a non-stick pan over low heat.

– Add condensed milk and milk powder to the pan.

– Stir continuously to avoid lumps and ensure a smooth mixture.

– Add the saffron-infused milk and continue stirring.

3. Flavoring and Thickening:

– Add cardamom powder for flavor and continue cooking the mixture on low heat.

– Keep stirring until the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan.

4. Shaping the Pedas:

– Once the mixture reaches a dough-like consistency and is no longer sticky, remove it from the heat.

– Allow the mixture to cool until it is comfortable to handle.

– Grease your palms with ghee and shape small portions of the mixture into round pedas.

5. Garnish (Optional):

– If desired, garnish the pedas with chopped nuts like pistachios or almonds. Press the nuts gently into the pedas.

6. Serve:

– Allow the pedas to cool completely before serving.

– Store in an airtight container.

Enjoy your homemade Kesar Pedas!