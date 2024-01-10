Know 6 types of onions and their uses

Onions add texture to food and make it taste better. Onion is a staple food item that is used by almost all culinary tradition around the world.

There are different types of onions across the globe and they have their unique uses. These onions comes with a different taste and texture.

Renowned chef Marcelo Mintz on his official Instagram handle has shared details about 6 types of onions.

6 types of onions:

1. White Onion: These onions are white in texture and have a mild, sweet flavor. They are low acidic in nature. White onions can be enjoyed raw and can ate in the form of salads, salsa, and more.

2. Red Onion: Red onions have a purple-ish colour and a milder flavour compared to white onions. These onions should always be enjoyed raw. You can also use them for pickling and add a sweet-sour flavor to your meal.

3. Yellow Onion: These onions have the strongest flavor.You can use these yellow onions for cooking and making gravies. You can also add them to soups and sauces.

4. Sweet Onion: You can use it for frying and roasting with other vegetables. It adds crunch and flavour to the food.

5. Green Onion: Often called spring onion, it is usually used as a garnishing element in food. You can also toast and grill these onions and enjoy them as an accompaniment to meal.

6. Shallot: These are onion bulbs and have a delicate and subtle flavour. They can be used in light curries and soups.