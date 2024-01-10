Kochi Metro Rail Corporation Plans Underground Station at Airport

On Tuesday, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) signaled progress on the stretch to Kochi airport by revealing plans for a potential underground station at the airport within the proposed phase-3 corridor connecting Aluva and Angamaly. The Urban Mass Transit Company’s comprehensive mobility plan (CMP) suggested extending phase-3 from the Kochi airport to Angamaly, emphasizing the direct connectivity it would provide from major nodes like Tripunithura, Kakkanad, and Angamaly to the airport. While most segments of the Aluva-Angamaly corridor are designated as elevated lines, KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera announced an exploration of the possibility of an underground station at the airport. This consideration aims to enhance passenger convenience and avoid land acquisition challenges in the area, as per Behera. The decision follows a CMP report and a technical study by experts, with the detailed project report set to be modified and submitted for government approval. Behera highlighted the precedent of other cities like Delhi and Agra having underground metros and stations, advocating for a similar setup in Kochi. Once operational, this metro line is expected to enable passengers to check in their baggage from any metro station to the airport.