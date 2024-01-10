Lenovo Tab M11 launched: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Lenovo Tab M11 was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The Tab M11 succeeds the Lenovo Tab M10.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is offered in Luna Grey and Seafoam Green colours. The its 4GB + 64GB option is priced at $179 (roughly Rs. 14,900). The company confirmed that the tablet will be available for purchase in the US starting in April. It will also be offered in 4GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB configurations. The company has not announced whether the tablet will launch in other regions, including India.

Also Read: Police seize drugs worth Rs 100 crore, 4 arrested

The Lenovo Tab M11 features an 11-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Lenovo Tab M11 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with Mali-G52 MP2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Lenovo Tab M11 supports multi-tasking and users can take notes or doodle while watching films at the same time. It is pre-installed with the Nebo software. This software helps convert handwriting to text. It is also equipped with MyScript Calculator 2 for solving equations and functions in real-time, and WPS Office for viewing and editing documents. The tablet is confirmed to ship with Android 13-based OS. Lenovo announced that this model will support two major Android upgrades, up until Android 15 and security upgrades for four years.

The Lenovo Tab M11 is equipped with a 13-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. It packs a 7,040mAh battery with 15W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. It also supports the Lenovo Tab Pen, that is sold separately. It carries quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Lenovo Tab M11 supports Wi-Fi 802.11 and Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity.