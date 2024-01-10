Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman Islands

Port Blair: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Islands in India on Wednesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the epicenter of the earthquake was found at Latitude: 12.66 and Longitude: 93.02, respectively. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km. No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

Also Read: Over 150 CISF commandos for Ayodhya airport security

Last year, the islands had endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours ranging from 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude. The region which is prone to frequent earthquakes.