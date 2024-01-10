Motorola launches Moto G34 5G in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Motorola launched its first product of 2024 in India. The latest budget 5G smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand is named ‘Moto G34 5G’. The smartphone was initially unveiled in the Chinese market in December last year.

The price of Moto G34 5G in India has been set at Rs. 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. Motorola is offering a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus for the new device. It comes in Charcoal Black, Ice Blue, and Ocean Green colours. The Green variant has a vegan leather finish rear panel. The new Moto G34 5G will go on sale through Flipkart as well as select retail stores in the country starting January 17.

The dual SIM (Nano) Moto G34 5G ships with Android 14 and the company is assuring an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security patches for the handset. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 269ppi pixel density and 580nits of peak brightness. The display has Panda Glass protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The available memory can be virtually expanded further up to 16GB using unused storage.

The Moto G34 5G sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture alongside a single LED flash. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.4 aperture.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and supports face unlock feature. Other sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, e-compass, and proximity sensor. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology. The Moto G34 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery bundled with 20W TurboPower (included in the box) charging.