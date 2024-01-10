MSI Claw handheld gaming device launched: Details

Mumbai: MSI launched its handheld gaming device at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas. The device named ‘MSI Claw A1M’ is the company’s first handheld gaming device.

Details on availability of the MSI Claw A1M are yet to be announced. Pricing for the handheld starts at $699 (roughly Rs. 58,100) in the US and it will arrive in a single Black colour. There is no word on whether the MSI Claw AM1 will be available for purchase in India.

The MSI Claw AM1 sports a 7-inch full-HD (1,920×1080 pixels) IPS touchscreen display with 500 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Intel’s new Core Ultra 7 (Series 1) processor and runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box.The device is equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and comes with a NVMe M.2 SSD along with a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the MSI Claw A1M include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, a Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

MSI’s new handheld gaming PC has bumpers, triggers, thumb sticks, ABXY buttons, a D-Pad, volume buttons, and a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It packs a 6-cell, 53WHr lithium polymer battery with 65W USB PD 3.0 charging support. It is equipped with two 2W speakers with Hi-Res Audio.