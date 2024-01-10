NEET-PG 2024 on July 7; cut-off date August 15

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced on Tuesday that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination has been rescheduled to July 7, 2024. Initially slated for March 3, the change in schedule is in response to a directive from the National Medical Commission (NMC), received on January 3, 2024. The NBEMS, in its notice, stated that this rescheduling supersedes the previous announcement made on November 9, 2023. The cutoff date for eligibility for the exam is August 15, and the NEET-PG is the primary entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

In addition to the rescheduling, the recently introduced “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023” outlines that the existing NEET-PG examination will persist until the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for PG admission. The launch of NExT, initially slated for 2023, has been delayed by a year and is tentatively set for 2025, as per the notification. Furthermore, the National Medical Commission (NMC) emphasizes that all counselling rounds for each seat will be conducted online by state or central counselling authorities. The NMC has also introduced post-doctoral fellowship courses in medical colleges, aiming to promote research and enhance clinical skills. Medical aspirants can access the detailed schedule on the official websites of the National Board of Examinations – nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.