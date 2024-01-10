New Release Date Announced for Rajinikanth’s Film ‘Lal Salaam’

The release date for the Rajinikanth-starrer “Lal Salaam” has been rescheduled, with the film now set to premiere on February 9. Originally slated for a Pongal festival release in January, the movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, will now hit the screens a bit later. Lyca Productions, the production house behind the film, announced the new release date on its official X page, urging audiences to mark February 9, 2024, on their calendars.

Presented by A Subaskaran, “Lal Salaam” features the renowned AR Rahman as the music composer. Rajinikanth’s previous major cinematic venture was Nelson Dilipkumar’s “Jailer,” produced by Sun Pictures. With the adjusted release date, fans of the iconic actor will now anticipate the film’s arrival in February.