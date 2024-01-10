Over 150 CISF commandos for Ayodhya airport security

The Union Home Ministry has approved a security arrangement of over 150 CISF personnel, specializing in anti-terrorism, for the Ayodhya airport just days before the significant consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22, according to official sources on Tuesday. The ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham’ has now joined the list of the country’s 68 civil airport terminals under the specialized aviation security group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The security cover, aimed at preventing terrorism and sabotage, will encompass passenger frisking, baggage checks, and securing the airport’s perimeter, aligning with the security measures in place at other national and international airports. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has granted authorization for an armed contingent of over 150 CISF personnel, led by a Deputy Commandant rank officer, to secure the Ayodhya airport, which is set to expand over the sanctioned 821 acres of land in phases.

The decision to assign CISF security to the Ayodhya airport was influenced by a threat perception analysis, emphasizing the need for professional security cover, as reported by PTI last year. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stated that the airport’s capacity would gradually increase, with the first phase covering 65,000 square feet and the ability to handle two to three flights per hour. Plans for a 2,200-meter runway were underway, facilitating the landing of aircraft like Boeing 737 and Airbus 319 and 320. The second phase, pending Cabinet approval, envisions an extended runway of 3,700 meters to accommodate international aircraft like Boeing 787 and Boeing 777, along with a 50,000-square-meter expansion of the airport. The CISF, tasked with guarding civil airports since the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety and security of the Ayodhya airport.