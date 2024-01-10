PM Modi Set to Inaugurate 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit Today

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar. The event, taking place at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre, will host Al Nahyan as the chief guest. Originating in 2003 during Modi’s tenure as the Chief Minister of the state, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit serves as a global platform for fostering business collaborations, sharing knowledge, and establishing strategic partnerships to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development. This edition will feature the participation of notable figures, including President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. Business leaders, chief executives, and diplomats from 133 countries are expected to engage in the summit, with over 1.07 lakh people already registered.

The three-day summit is anticipated to attract significant investments, with Dutch and Singapore firms reportedly committing $7.19 billion in investments in India. The event is set to welcome around 100,000 visitors, including representatives from prominent foreign companies such as Microsoft, Nasdaq, Alphabet’s Google, Suzuki, and Toyota. Notable Indian business figures, including Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, and the chairman of the Tata Group, are also expected to attend. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit holds strategic significance, with U.S. companies expressing interest in India’s fast-growing economy amid shifts in global dynamics and considerations to diversify away from China. Gujarat has seen substantial foreign investments, attracting around $34 billion between 2019 and 2023, positioning it as the third-highest recipient among Indian states, following Maharashtra and Karnataka.