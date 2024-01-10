Police seize drugs worth Rs 100 crore, 4 arrested

Guwahati: Assam police seized different types of narcotic drugs worth Rs 100 crore from Karimganj district of Assam. Police also arrested 4 drug peddlers in relation with this. This is the state’s biggest-ever drug haul.

The joint operation was carried out by the special task force of Assam police and Karimganj district police. The drug peddlers were transporting drugs into the state from Mizoram.

‘This is probably the largest drug seizure in eastern India in terms of market value. The drugs confiscated are worth at least ?100 crore in the market. We got input about the movement of drugs from Mizoram and initiated the operation. We intercepted a car bearing Mizoram registration plate at Suprakandi under Nilambazar police station (in Karimganj) at around 2.15 pm on Tuesday,’ STF deputy inspector general Parthasarathi Mahanta told reporters.

The police team recovered 5.1 kg of heroin, 64,000 Yaba tablets, and 4 packets of foreign cigarettes concealed inside the side body panels of its trunk. 1 of the arrested person is from Karimganj, while the other 3 are from Mizoram’s Thenzawl. Out of the four people arrested, one is a woman from Mizoram.