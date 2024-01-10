Police Suspects Bengaluru Startup CEO Pre-planned Son’s Murder

Goa police discovered two empty bottles of cough syrup in the room where the CEO of a startup allegedly killed her four-year-old son, suggesting a potential pre-planned murder, as per officials. The postmortem results revealed that the child was smothered to death with either a cloth or a pillow. The accused, Suchana Seth, reportedly killed her son in a Candolim apartment in Goa, subsequently placing the body in a bag and transporting it to Karnataka in a taxi. She was apprehended in Chitradurga, Karnataka, and brought back to Goa.

During an examination of the service apartment room, authorities found two empty bottles of cough syrup. The post-mortem indicated the possibility of smothering, and investigators are exploring the theory that the woman administered a heavy dose of cough syrup to the child before his death. Service apartment staff reported that the woman had asked them to purchase a small bottle of cough syrup, claiming she had a cough. The larger bottle might have been carried by her, suggesting a pre-planned nature to the crime. The accused denies involvement, asserting that the child was already deceased when she woke up, a claim the police find dubious. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the motive behind the child’s killing, with indications of marital estrangement between the accused and her husband.

Suchana Seth, the CEO of ‘The Mindful AI Lab,’ with a background as an AI ethics expert and data scientist, had checked into the service apartment on January 6 and departed on January 8. Following her arrest, a court in Mapusa town remanded her in police custody for six days. The child’s father, Venkat Raman, reached Chitradurga from Jakarta and took possession of his son’s body after the postmortem. The hospital’s administrative officer noted signs of strangulation, suggesting the use of a cloth or pillow rather than hands in the child’s death.