Renault launches 2024 Kiger, Triber and Kwid

Mumbai: Renault India launched the model year (MY) 2024 updates of the Kiger compact SUV, Triber MPV and Kwid hatchback. The new models are equipped with more than 10 fresh features. The brand has also introduced 5 new variants for these models.

The 2024 Kiger is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The vehicle has new semi-leatherette seats and a leatherette steering wheel. It also comes with auto-fold ORVMs and a bezel-less auto-dim IRVM. The turbo option has red brake callipers. The 2024 range comes with more features, like auto AC, power-fold ORVMs introduced from the RXT(O) variant, cruise control on the RXZ Energy variant and LED cabin lamps on all variants. All variants now feature a rear seatbelt reminder. Further, the line-up gets a new RXL variant with Energy MT and Easy-R AMT powertrains and the RXT(O) variant with the turbo manual and X-Tronic CVT powertrain.

The 2024 Triber sits in the price bracket of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). It now comes with a driver seat armrest and power-fold ORVMs. Other features include a 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and wireless charger. The RXT variant now comes with a rearview camera and a rear wiper. The RXL variant has rear AC with dedicated controls and vents for the second and third rows, and LED cabin lamps added across all variants. The company has also introduced PM2.5 air filter in the vehicle. There is a rear seatbelt reminder for all the variants now.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman Islands

The price of the 2024 Kwid starts at Rs 4.70 lakh and goes up to Rs 5.95 lakh (ex-showroom). New features include an 8-inch touchscreen Media NAV system on the RXL(O) variant. Also, the 2024 Kwid range introduces the RXL(O) Easy-R AMT variant, positioning it as the most affordable automatic car available in the Indian market. All variants of the 2024 Kwid now feature a rear seatbelt reminder.

Renault India is offering a two-year standard warranty and a seven-year extended warranty across its 2024 model range.