Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ Set for February Release

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen in the upcoming romantic drama titled “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” as announced by the film’s makers on Wednesday. Described as an “impossible love story,” the movie is set to hit theaters on February 9, adding a romantic touch to Valentine’s week. Maddock Films, under Dinesh Vijan’s banner, shared the release date on social media, expressing excitement for audiences to experience the unique love tale.

Initially slated for a December 2023 release, the romance drama, written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, will now grace the screens in February 2024. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film will also feature veteran actors Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Produced by Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar, “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya” promises to offer an engaging cinematic experience with its intriguing storyline and talented ensemble cast.