Singer of hit song Aaoge Jab Tum, Rashid Khan, passes away after battling cancer

Renowned singer Rashid Khan, celebrated for his soul-stirring rendition of “Aaoge Jab Tum” in the Bollywood hit Jab We Met, has passed away at the age of 55. The talented artist succumbed to cancer on Tuesday in Kolkata, concluding a valiant four-year battle with the illness. He leaves behind his son, two daughters, and wife.

Hailing from Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Rashid Khan was the torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan gayaki, a distinctive style of singing. His lineage traced back to the 31st generation of Sangeet Samrat Mian Tansen, a fact documented on his official website.

Under the tutelage of his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan, Rashid Khan received his initial musical training. At the age of 10, he moved to Kolkata with his grandfather when Nissar Hussain Khan relocated there in April 1980.

Rashid Khan’s musical journey began early, with his debut concert at the age of 11. By 1994, he had already established himself as a recognized musician in the industry.

Deeply influenced by Hindustani classical music, Rashid Khan embarked on his musical odyssey under the guidance of his grandparent, Inayat Hussain Khan. While excelling in Hindustani vocals, he also showcased his versatility in playback music, contributing to several blockbusters such as My Name is Khan, Jab We Met, Isaaq, Manto Mausam, Bapi Bari Ja, Kadambari, and Mitin Masi.

Rashid Khan’s innovative approach to music included blending Hindustani vocals with genres like Sufi and collaborating with Western instrumentalist Louis Banks. He was known for engaging in ‘jugalbandis’ with sitar artist Shahid Parvez.

His musical brilliance earned him prestigious accolades, including the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards, along with the West Bengal government’s state honor, Bangabhusan, in 2012. Rashid Khan’s legacy extends beyond his contributions to the world of music, leaving an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of India.