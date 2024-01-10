Special Offers on ASI Publications for Institutions, Scholars, and Students

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has unveiled a special discount program offering a 40-50% price reduction on specific publications, including its ‘memoirs’ series, to institutions, scholars, and students. The initiative, effective from January 1 to December 31, aims to expand the reach of ASI’s works and engage a broader audience interested in the subject. The discount is applicable on a first-come, first-served basis and is contingent upon the availability of stock.

Under the scheme, institutions can avail a 40% discount, while individual buyers such as scholars, researchers, or students are eligible for a 50% concession. For researchers and students, requests for discounted rates must be routed through their respective principals, heads of departments (HODs), or supervisors at research institutions. However, buyers are responsible for covering postage costs. The discount offer applies exclusively to reference books, excluding Guidebooks, World Heritage Series, and coffee table books. The approval process for the rebate is overseen by the Superintending Archaeologist (SA) or the directorate.

Prospective buyers are required to submit requests to the SA of the respective circle or the director (publication) housing the publication counter. The discount will be granted upon validation of claims with the necessary proof (institutional or Aadhaar). Books at discounted rates can then be collected from the respective Publication sales counter windows after obtaining the requisite approvals.