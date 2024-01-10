Stock Market: Equity indices end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on positive note for the third consecutive session on January 10. BSE Sensex settled at 71,657.71, up 271.50 points or 0.38 percent. NSE Nifty ended at 21,618.70, up 73.90 points or 0.34 percent.

About 1772 shares advanced, 1495 shares declined, and 75 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included Cipla, Reliance Industries, Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies and Adani Ports. Top losers were ONGC, Divis Labs, BPCL, NTPC and Power Grid Corporation.

Among sectors, Healthcare, Information Technology and Metal up 0.4 percent each, while Oil & Gas index down 0.5 percent. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended marginally higher.