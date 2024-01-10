Study: Thousands of invisible nanoplastic particles present in bottled water

Scientists have recently made a groundbreaking discovery regarding nanoplastics in bottled water. Using an advanced microscope equipped with dual lasers, researchers from Columbia and Rutgers universities have, for the first time, detected and categorized nearly a quarter of a million nanoplastic particles in a standard liter of bottled water.

This significant study reveals that the concentration of nanoplastics in bottled water is considerably higher than previously estimated, with levels ranging from 110,000 to 400,000 particles per liter across samples from three popular bottled water brands. The average concentration was found to be around 240,000 particles per liter, marking a startling revelation about the extent of plastic contamination in these products.

The study, titled ‘Rapid single-particle chemical imaging of nanoplastics by SRS microscopy,’ delves into the health implications of microplastics and nanoplastics, emphasizing their omnipresence in our daily lives. Nanoplastics are particles that measure less than one micron, and given that there are 25,400 microns in an inch, these particles are minuscule. As a point of reference, human hair typically has a width of about 83 microns.

While the presence of microscopic plastic particles in various environments has been known, this research goes a step further by employing advanced imaging techniques to calculate the quantity and identify the types of nanoplastics present in bottled water. The findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive assessments of the impact of nanoplastics on human health and the environment, prompting a reevaluation of plastic usage and disposal practices.