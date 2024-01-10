Suspect’s bail set at $750,000 in Tupac Shakur murder

The notorious murder of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 has resurfaced with the recent development that one of the suspected killers, Duane “Keffe D” Davis, may be released on house arrest before his trial in June. Tupac Shakur, only 25 at the time, was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Davis, now 60, was charged in September for his alleged involvement in the murder and has entered a plea of not guilty. The bail for Davis has been set at $750,000 (£590,000), a decision that has stirred controversy.

Court-appointed attorneys for Davis argued for his release, citing his status as a grandfather and emphasizing that there is no evidence to suggest that he would flee before the trial. They also raised concerns about his declining health due to a battle with cancer. In their plea, the defense requested bail to be set at approximately $100,000.

However, prosecutors have countered these arguments, asserting that Davis, as a former gang leader, poses a danger to the public. The case against Davis alleges that he planned the shooting on September 7, 1996, alongside his nephew, Orlando Anderson. The incident followed a confrontation between Tupac Shakur and the suspects in a casino.

The arrest of Davis occurred 27 years after the shooting, triggered by a search of his home where authorities discovered materials linked to the crime. The case has reignited interest in one of the most high-profile murders of its time, as legal proceedings unfold, shedding light on a chapter in music history that continues to captivate and mystify.