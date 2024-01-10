TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: TCL launched its C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs in India. TCL models will be available for sale in India, exclusively through Amazon. The TCL C755 is offered in five different sizes and it supports the Google TV operating system.

The TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED price starts in India at Rs. 74,990 for the 55-inch model. This price includes a Rs. 2,000 coupon, which is valid till January 12. The 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch models are listed at Rs. 99,990, Rs. 1,59,990, and Rs. 2,29,990, respectively, exclusive of all offers. The price of the 98-inch model has not yet been revealed on the e-commerce site.

The TCL C755 series sports a 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) VA mini LED panel with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, a peak brightness level of 550 nits, an aspect ratio of 16:09, and a contrast ratio of 6000:1. The screen supports HLG, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technology. It comes with a slim and uni-body design.

Powered by an AiPQ processor 3.0, the TCL C755 runs on Google TV with inbuilt Google Assistant. The TV is equipped with dual 10W and one 20W speaker with Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, and DTS Virtual X support.

The smart TV is equipped with Game Master 2.0 and also supports Miracast and video chat features. The TCL C755 carries an HDMI1.4, HDMI2.0, and an HDMI2.1 port. The smart television supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.