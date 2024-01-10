TCL unveils two new 5G smartphones: Details

Mumbai: TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G were unveiled by the company. These smartphones were launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The Consumer Electronics Show will be held from January 9 to January 12 in Las Vegas.

The company is yet to announce details of pricing and availability of the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G. Five of the phones in the lineup will be available in the US and they are likely to arrive in other markets in the coming weeks or months. It is currently unclear whether these phones will be launched in India.

Both the TCL 50 XL Nxtpaper 5G and TCL 50 XL 5G sport a 6.8-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. They are powered by an unspecified processor paired with 8GB of RAM. The phones pack a 5,010mAh battery. Details of the camera and other specifications related to connectivity are yet to be announced.

The next two handsets in the series — the TCL 50 XE Nxtpaper 5G and the TCL 50 XE 5G feature a 6.6-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. Both handsets are equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera. They also run on an unspecified chipset, come with 8GB of RAM that can be virtually expanded, and have a 5,010mAh battery.

The TCL 50 LE does not offer support for 5G connectivity. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an unspecified processor with 8GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of onboard storage, features a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5,010mAh battery.