The Last of Us season 2 ropes in Kaitlyn Dever

In a recent casting update, Kaitlyn Dever has been enlisted for a role in The Last of Us Season 2. The acclaimed actress is set to play Abby, a skilled soldier whose perspective on the world is challenged as she embarks on a journey for vengeance in the wake of her loved ones’ losses.

Series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann expressed their excitement about the latest addition to the cast. In their joint statement, they emphasized their commitment to seeking world-class actors who can authentically embody the essence of the characters from the source material. The creators praised Kaitlyn Dever as a highly talented performer, thrilled to have her join the ensemble alongside Pedro, Bella, and the rest of the cast.

Kaitlyn Dever’s notable television credits include Last Man Standing, Justified, Unbelievable, and Dopesick. In the realm of film, she has made her mark in productions such as Booksmart, Rosaline, Next Goal Wins, and No One Will Save You.

The Last of Us Season 2, based on the popular video game of the same name created by Neil Druckmann and developed by Naughty Dog, is highly anticipated. The first season featured a talented ensemble cast, including Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Merle Dandridge, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Ashley Johnson, and Troy Baker.

The series, written and executive produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, is known for its immersive storytelling and character development. Both creators have also taken on the role of directors for episodes of the show. The addition of Kaitlyn Dever adds another layer of talent to the already impressive ensemble, raising anticipation for the upcoming season.