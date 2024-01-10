Vistara to start direct flights to Paris from this Indian city

Mumbai: India based full service carrier Vistara will launch non-stop flights to Paris from Mumbai. The service will start from March 28.Vistara will operate five flights a week on the Paris-Mumbai route. The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 aircraft for the service.

At present, Vistara currently flies to Paris from Delhi five times a week. Vistara already operates its flight services to London and Frankfurt from Mumbai.

Also Read: TCL C755 4K QD Mini LED TVs launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vistara is a joint venture between Tata and Singapore Airlines. It has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neos, 10 Airbus A321s and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.