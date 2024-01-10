Water’s existence discovered in the building blocks of solar system

Billions of years in the past, during the formative years of the Sun, the solar system existed as a vast disk comprised of rocky dust and gas. At this early stage, the seeds of what would eventually become planets, including Earth, began to take shape. In a recent study published in the journal Nature Astronomy and conducted in the laboratory of Paul Asimow, the Eleanor and John R. McMillan Professor of Geology and Geochemistry, researchers delved into the origins of these planetesimals, shedding light on the potential presence of life-enabling elements, such as water, from the very beginning.

The research employed a combination of meteorite data and thermodynamic modeling to ascertain whether the initial planetesimals in the early solar system formed in the presence of water. By examining samples from the solar system’s nascent years in the form of iron meteorites, the study sought to uncover clues about the conditions that prevailed during the formation of these crucial building blocks.

The findings suggest that the ingredients crucial for life, including water, might have been intrinsic to the seeds of rocky planets right from their inception. As tiny dust particles coalesced over millions of years to give rise to planetesimals, the basic units that eventually shaped Earth and other planets in our solar system, the presence of water and other life-sustaining elements could have been integral to their composition.

This research not only deepens our understanding of the early solar system’s dynamics but also offers insights into the potential ubiquity of life-enabling components in planetary formation processes across the cosmos. The study underscores the intricate interplay of celestial forces and chemical elements that contributed to the birth of our solar system and, by extension, the conditions that set the stage for life on Earth.