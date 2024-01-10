Wildlife Warden Missing After Fatal Rajaji Park Accident in Uttarakhand

A test run of an interceptor vehicle in the Chilla Range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Park turned tragic on Monday, resulting in the death of four individuals, including two park administration officials. A female wildlife warden from the park is currently missing after falling into the Chilla canal during the incident. Additionally, five others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh. Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that the chief conservator of forests would conduct an investigation, and strict action would be taken against those found responsible. Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha has arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

According to information provided by forest authorities, a group, including wildlife warden Aloki, forest range officer Shailesh Ghildiyal, and others, was conducting a trial of a vehicle on Monday. While en route from Chila to Rishikesh, the vehicle lost control, collided with a tree near the powerhouse, and then struck the parapet of the Chilla power canal. The demonstration vehicle had been showcased to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal a few days earlier, prompting its trial within the forest. The incident sheds light on the need for updated vehicles in Uttarakhand’s Tiger Reserve, as the current fleet of Gypsies is becoming obsolete. Police and forest department personnel responded to the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to AIIMS for treatment. One of the deceased individuals is reported to be a sibling of a high-ranking officer in the Prime Minister’s Office.