Accession Day: Oman ruler pardons 207 prisoners

Muscat : His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman has ordered to release 207 prisoners in the country. The Royal pardon was announced on the occasion of the Sultan’s Accession Day. The Royal Pardon was announced as gesture by the Sultan to provide prisoners to begin a new life.

Rulers in the GCC countries usually order to release prisoners during holy month of Ramadan and other celebrations. The practice to pardon prisoners is an annual one that aims to strengthen family ties.

Thursday, 11 January 2024 will be an official holiday for employees in units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as employees in private sector establishments in Oman on the occasion of the Sultan’s accession to power in the Sultanate of Oman. The holiday was announced upon Royal orders of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.