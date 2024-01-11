All-New Triumph Daytona 660 Revealed; India Launch Soon

Mumbai: Triumph Scrambler has unveiled Daytona 660 globally. The bike is offered in UK with a price tag of 8,595 pounds (roughly Rs 9.08 lakh). The new motorcycle will be offered in three colours.

The newly unveiled Daytona 660 features a fully split LED headlight setup, paired with a transparent visor, a brand-new exhaust, a split seating arrangement, featuring name badging on side fenders, and has a segment signature on the lower fairing. The Daytona 660 has a kerb weight of 201 kg.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

It is powered by a 660cc liquid-cooled DOHC inline-3 engine. It generates a max power of 94 bhp at 11,250 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 8,250 rpm. The unit is mated with a 6-speed gearbox and has a torque-assist clutch.