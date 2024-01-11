Amazfit launches new smart ring: Details

Mumbai: Amazfit Helio Ring was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas. The Amazfit Helio Ring will be available for purchase later this year. The Amazfit Helio Ring can be used alongside an Amazfit smartwatch and the data from both the smart wearables will be integrated with the Zepp App.

The Amazfit Helio Ring is confirmed to offer 10 ATM water resistance. The ring is offered in two sizes – the size 10 ring weighs 3.8g while the size 12 weighs 4g.

With the help of the Zepp App, Amazfit Helio Ring users are said to be able to monitor heart rate variability, sleeping heart rate, breathing, blood oxygen saturation level, and body temperature. The ring is also said to act as a sleep-tracking device. It is also equipped with Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensors that are will track physical emotional stress indicators like sweat to help offer a reading on the users’ emotional health.The Amazfit Helio Ring does not support GPS connectivity.