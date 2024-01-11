BJP Leader Annamalai Charged with Promoting Religious Enmity

The Tamil Nadu police have filed a case against K. Annamalai, the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on charges of promoting religious enmity during his recent visit to Dharmapuri. Annamalai faced protests as he attempted to enter a church in the district as part of his ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra. During the visit to St. Lourdes Church in Bommidi near Pappireddipatti, a group of youth expressed solidarity with Christians affected by ethnic violence in Manipur, preventing Annamalai from garlanding the idol. Tensions escalated, and an argument ensued, with protesters questioning the BJP leader about the alleged killing of Christians in Manipur.

In response, Annamalai, expressing frustration, urged the protesters not to address him like members of the DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party. Despite the confrontation, he proceeded to garland the idol of Mary after police intervention. The Bommidi police registered a case against Annamalai based on a complaint, citing sections 153(A)(a), 504, and 505(2) of the IPC, related to promoting religious enmity and provocation to public peace.