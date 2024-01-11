boAt launches Lunar Pro LTE Smartwatch in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: India based audio and wearable brand, boAt launched its latest smartwatch named ‘Lunar Pro LTE’. It is available at an exclusive launch price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart and boat-lifestyle.com.

The new smartwatch features a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits’ brightness and a sharp 454×454 resolution. It also offers an Always-On Display and Wake Gesture feature for instant information access. Users can personalise their watch with over 100 Cloud Watch Faces easily downloadable from the Timeshow App.

Users can stay connected effortlessly with the Lunar Pro LTE’s e-SIM support which enables calls and quick SMS replies without relying on a phone. The smartwatch boasts dual chipset connectivity through Bluetooth and e-SIM calling.

The device also monitor health metrics like Heart Rate, SpO2, and stress levels. The smartwatch also provides over 100 sports modes for a varied fitness routine and is IP68 certified with Swim-Proof Technology. The Lunar Pro offers up to seven days of battery life or up to two days with e-SIM/calling mode activated.