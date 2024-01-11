British Navy Plans Maritime Exercises in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

The United Kingdom has declared its intention to send naval warships for maritime exercises in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), aligning with Indian naval forces. This decision is part of a larger plan, involving the deployment of the UK’s Littoral Response Group to the IOR in 2024, followed by the arrival of its Carrier Strike Group for joint training in 2025.

The British High Commission highlighted the significance of this deployment in enhancing the security ties between the UK and India. The announcement came during the visit of Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the UK. Defence Secretary Grant Shapps officially revealed the UK’s plan to send the Littoral Response Group later this year, with the Carrier Strike Group scheduled to follow in 2025. Both groups will actively participate in operational activities and training alongside their Indian counterparts.

At the conclusion of Rajnath Singh’s visit, both nations expressed their commitment to strengthening their relationship, marking the first visit of an Indian Defence Minister to the UK in over two decades. Discussions encompassed future collaborations in defense, including joint exercises, knowledge sharing, and instructor exchanges. These initiatives are integral to the comprehensive strategic partnership outlined in the 2030 India-UK roadmap unveiled in 2021, underlining the importance of reinforcing alliances to address security challenges in an increasingly competitive global landscape.