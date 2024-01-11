China and Maldives ‘upgrade’ their bilateral ties; signs 20 key agreements

China and the Maldives elevated their bilateral relations on Wednesday, signing 20 key agreements during the first state visit to China by the newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu. The agreements cover various sectors such as climate, agriculture, and infrastructure, and notably include a commitment from Beijing to extend funding for infrastructure development in the Indian Ocean archipelago. This development occurs amid the ongoing India-Maldives dispute and increasing competition between New Delhi and Beijing for influence in the region.

During an event at China’s Great Hall of the People, Chinese President Xi Jinping referred to President Muizzu as “an old friend” and emphasized that China and the Maldives are at a “historic opportunity” to strengthen their relations. Xi highlighted China’s respect and support for the Maldives in pursuing a development path aligned with its national conditions.

According to reports, the two leaders issued a joint communique outlining the “broad consensus” they reached. China, as per the statement published on state broadcaster CCTV, pledged to “continue to provide support within its capacity” to the Maldives in priority areas, including infrastructure construction, medical care, health care, improvement of people’s livelihoods, new energy sources, agriculture, and marine environmental protection.

President Muizzu expressed gratitude to Beijing for its “selfless assistance” and the development funds provided to the Maldives. The upgraded ties and agreements signify a deepening of cooperation between China and the Maldives across various sectors, with a particular focus on development initiatives. This development also underscores the complex geopolitical landscape in the region, with India-Maldives tensions and the strategic competition between India and China for regional influence in the background.