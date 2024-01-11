CISF takes charge of Ayodhya airport security

The Ayodhya airport, officially named ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham,’ has come under the security purview of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), marking the 68th civil airport terminal in India to be safeguarded by the specialized Aviation Security Group (ASG) of the central force. In an official induction ceremony on Wednesday, more than 150 CISF personnel were deployed to ensure the safety and security of the airport, just days ahead of the high-profile consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22. The force, mandated with providing 24×7 security coverage, will conduct anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage measures, including passenger frisking, baggage checks, and securing the airport’s perimeter.

The Ayodhya airport, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023, is set to play a crucial role as an air gateway for pilgrims and visitors to the holy city. The CISF’s involvement follows a security and intelligence agency review, which recommended professional security coverage akin to that provided by the CISF due to perceived threats to the facility. The armed contingent, led by a deputy commandant-rank officer, will be gradually expanded over the 821-acre land allotted for the airport. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed plans for the airport’s phased expansion, including a longer runway to accommodate larger aircraft, with the second phase anticipating approval for international flights.

Scindia highlighted that the airport’s initial phase encompasses a 65,000-square-foot area with the capacity to handle two to three flights per hour. The ongoing construction includes a 2,200-meter runway suitable for Boeing 737 and Airbus 319 and 320. The second phase, pending Cabinet approval, aims to extend the runway to 3,700 meters, accommodating international aircraft like Boeing 787 and Boeing 777. The overall expansion will cover 50,000 square meters, ensuring the Ayodhya airport’s increased capacity and capabilities.