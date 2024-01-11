Commodity market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price slipped down marginally in Kerala. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 46,080, down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5760, down by Rs 10. Yesterday, price of gold remained firm at 46,160 per 8 gram.

Price of gold in major markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 62,500 per 10 grams while that of 1 kg of silver is Rs 73,00.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 62,100 per 10 gram, up Rs 104 or 0.17%. Silver futures were trading at Rs 72,065 per kg, higher by Rs 96 or 0.13%. Gold is down by 1.91% or Rs 1,207 from the 2023 closing price while silver futures have corrected by 3.31% or Rs 2,461 per kg in the last two sessions.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,028.19 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,032.80. Price of spot silver rose 0.5% to $22.96 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.2% to $920.40, and palladium gained nearly 1% to $1008.67.

Comex Gold futures were at $2,034 per troy ounce on Thursday, up $6.20 or 0.31% while silver futures were at $23.135, higher by $0.069 or 0.300%.