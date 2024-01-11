Ecuador declares state of emergency after one of the country’s most notorious narco bosses escaped from prison

Ecuador has declared a 60-day state of emergency following the escape of one of its most infamous drug lords from prison, prompting President Daniel Noboa to declare his nation in a state of war against drug cartels. The president, who assumed office in January, officially designated 22 gangs as terrorist organizations, making them legitimate military targets. In response to these government actions, criminal gangs retaliated with a surge of violence across the country.

This crisis poses a significant challenge for Noboa, who had campaigned during the previous year’s election promising to address and reduce violence in the Central American nation. Ecuador has experienced ongoing violence, exacerbated by the security challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which also had severe economic repercussions. According to government data cited by Reuters on Thursday, the number of violent deaths surged to 8,008 in 2023, nearly double the figure reported in 2022.

The government attributes this dire situation to the expanding influence of cocaine-trafficking gangs, contributing to the destabilization of large regions in South America. Another contributing factor is Ecuador’s prison system, which has become a significant source of instability.

Within the prison system, gangs have exploited the state’s weak control to bolster their influence, leading to a rise in prison violence and numerous fatalities. Last Sunday, Adolfo Macias, a notorious narco boss and leader of Los Choneros, vanished from prison while serving a 34-year sentence. This event prompted President Noboa to institute a 60-day state of emergency in Ecuador, including a nationwide curfew from 11 pm to 5 am. Exceptions were granted for essential workers and individuals with scheduled flights during curfew hours.

As the week unfolded, incidents of violence occurred in at least six prisons, with more than 100 guards and staff reportedly held hostage by prisoners as of Wednesday. In central Ecuador’s Riobamba, approximately 39 inmates escaped, but some were subsequently recaptured. The report also noted that seven police officers had been kidnapped, with three eventually being freed. The situation underscores the complexity and severity of the challenges facing Ecuador amid the declared state of emergency.