Fire-Boltt launches new ‘wristphone’ in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Fire-Boltt launched its new ‘wristphone’ in India. The device named ‘Fire-Boltt Dream’ runs on Android and offers support for 4G LTE connectivity. It is claimed to support almost all functions offered by a regular smartphone.It also offers access to several OTT platforms. The smartwatch offers access to several apps via the Google Play store and is equipped with several health and fitness tracking features. The new wristphone is available for purchase through the Fire-Boltt website, Flipkart and offline retail stores across the country.

Offered in 12 strap colours, the Fire-Boltt Dream price in India starts at Rs. 5,999. Options including Aqua Surge, Cherry Hug, Coral Breeze, Forest Fringe, Fusion Flicker and Shadow Glide are priced at Rs. 5,999. The Fire-Boltt Dream also also available in Cocoa Couture and Midnight Grace leather strap variants that are priced at Rs. 6,299. The Irish Glam, Midnight Steel and Sky Sizzle metallic strap options are listed at Rs. 6,499.

The Fire-Boltt Dream wristphone sports a 2.02-inch (320 x 386 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a peak brightness level of 600 nits. It is powered by a quad-core Arm Cortex-A7 MP chipset paired with a Mali T820 MP1 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 8.1 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE (via a nano SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, along with GPS support. The Fire-Boltt Dream comes pre-installed with the Google Play store which allows access to applications like Gmail, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zomato, Spotify, Myntra, and Bumble. It also supports games like Subway Surfers, Temple Run, and Candy Crush.

The wristphone is also claimed to support access to OTT platforms like JioCinema, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video among others. The Fire-Boltt Dream is also equipped with heart rate, SpO2 and calorie monitors.

The Fire-Boltt Dream packs an 800mAh battery that takes two hours for a full charge and is claimed to offer 36 hours of standby battery and up to 4 hours with heavy use. It has an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance.