Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee stayed firm for the seventh consecutive session and gained against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. Sustained buying in the domestic equity markets, weakening of the American currency and softening crude oil prices supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 83.05 and later traded at 83.01, registering a gain of 2 paise from its previous close. The domestic currency settled 10 paise higher at 83.03 on Wednesday.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold prices edge lower marginally

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09% lower at 101.98. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian shares worth Rs 1,721.35 crore on Wednesday.