Goa Aims to Boost Religious Tourism

Goa is embarking on an initiative to reshape its tourism narrative beyond its famed beaches and affordable liquor, with a focus on promoting faith tourism, according to statements made by Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday. The state government, led by the BJP, aims to transform the tourism industry by emphasizing environmental conservation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment through spirituality, indigeneity, civilizational and cultural nationalism, and conscious tourism. The tourism minister, as quoted in an official release, highlighted the intention to redefine Goa’s image by fostering faith tourism, moving beyond the conventional sun-and-sand perception.

Goa boasts a rich cultural heritage, featuring temples known as “South Kashi.” As part of the Ekadasha Teertha scheme, the state plans to promote 11 spiritual sites. Minister Khaunte mentioned ongoing discussions with the Uttarakhand government to enhance connectivity with Uttarkashi. This shift in focus aligns with the government’s strategy to diversify and enhance Goa’s tourism offerings, showcasing its cultural and spiritual aspects to attract a different segment of travelers, thereby contributing to a more holistic and sustainable tourism ecosystem.