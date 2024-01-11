Govt approves 14 industrial projects worth Rs 1 713 crore

The Odisha government has granted approval to 14 industrial projects, collectively amounting to Rs 1,713.65 crore in investments. These projects are expected to generate employment for over 5,000 individuals. The approval was given by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), led by Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, and covers diverse sectors such as metal downstream and ancillaries, power, pharmaceuticals, plastics, food processing, and tourism.

Among the approved proposals is a Rs 628.00 crore investment plan by Anand Exports. Additionally, Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd received clearance for a luxury resort project at Sonapur beach in Ganjam district, with an investment of Rs 228.45 crore. Jindal Stainless Ltd also gained approval for its proposal to establish a roof-top solar power plant in Jajpur district, involving an investment of Rs 110.24 crore. Another sanctioned project is the convention centre and four-star hotel venture by TS Beach Resorts Pvt Ltd in Puri, with an investment of Rs 132.16 crore.