Hero to launch its Mavrick 440 soon: Details

Mumbai: The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturing company, Hero MotoCorp will soon launch its Hero Mavrick 440. As per reports, the bike will be launched later this month

The Mavrick 440 has a distinct neo-retro styling. It comes with a circular headlamp with the signature H-shaped DRL unit and LED lights. It also has wide one-piece handlebar, bar-end mirrors and small tank extensions.

The Mavrick 440 is powered by 440cc single-pot liquid-cooled engine found in the Harley-Davidson X440. It may generate 27 bhp of maximum power and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a slip and assist clutch.

Meanwhile, in January 2024, another launch of the Hero Hurikan 440 is on the horizon, with an expected price range of Rs 1,80,000 to Rs 2,00,000 (all prices, ex-showroom).