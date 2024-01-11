High school teacher in Missouri, US arrested for ‘having sex’ with 16-year-old

In a troubling incident, a high school educator in Missouri, United States, is accused of engaging in sexual activity with a student on school premises, allegedly enlisting other students as “lookouts,” according to a report by The Independent.

The purported incident unfolded on January 5 at Laquey High School in Pulaski County. Hailey Clifton-Carmack, a 26-year-old mathematics teacher, was apprehended by law enforcement in Texas this week, facing charges that include endangering the welfare of a child, statutory rape, sexual contact with a student, and child molestation.

The case came to light when a student reported the relationship to the authorities. This student revealed that the 16-year-old victim would display pictures of scratches on his back to fellow students, attributing them to physical interactions with Clifton-Carmack.

The reporting student characterized the teacher as being “excessively familiar with students.” Court documents indicate that even the high school’s principal and the Lacquey School Superintendent were cognizant of the teacher’s peculiar behavior towards students.

In December, officials obtained a search warrant and scrutinized Clifton-Carmack’s phone. During this search, she willingly surrendered her phone. Initially, she denied any inappropriate relationships with students. However, later on, upon the advice of her attorney, she refused to provide her password. Law enforcement, using an electronic security system, managed to access the phone and uncovered a conversation between Clifton-Carmack and the implicated student discussing their relationship.

The school district issued a statement to the media, stating, “The employee has not been in the district since December 8, 2023, and we do not anticipate her return.” This statement implies that the school is taking steps to distance itself from the accused teacher and acknowledges the gravity of the situation.