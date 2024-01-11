HP introduces new gaming laptop series: Details

Mumbai: HP has introduced the HP Omen gaming laptop series. The new laptops were launched alongside a lineup of notebooks, at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES). HP claims that the Omen Transcend 14 is the world’s coolest and lightest 14-inch laptop.

The HP Omen Transcend 14 is currently available for pre-order on the HP website at a starting price of $1,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,24,510) for the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H variant. The Intel Core Ultra 9 185H model, on the other hand, comes in at $2,249.99 (roughly Rs. 1,86,772). HP has not yet announced a launch timeline for the Indian market. The Omen Transcend 14 is available in Shadow Black and Ceramic White colours.

Also Read: Accession Day: Oman ruler pardons 207 prisoners

HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop runs Windows 11 Home operating system and is powered by up to 5.1GHz Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU with 16 cores and 22 threads, paired with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 2TB SSD storage.

The laptop sports a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The laptop comes with integrated Intel Arc graphics and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 discrete GPU. The Core Ultra 7 variant, on the other hand, features Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 series GPU in its default configuration, alongside 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

HP’s Omen-series laptop comes with a 6-cell, 71Wh battery and charges using a 140W USB Type-C power adapter. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The Omen Transcend 14 also comes with one Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port that supports power delivery, one USB Type-C port, two USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack. The laptop also sports HP True Vision 1080p webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones, dual speakers, and an IR thermal sensor.