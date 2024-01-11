Hyundai unveils 2024 Creta Facelift in India: Details

Mumbai: Hyundai has revealed the India launch date of its 2024 Creta Facelift. The awaited compact SUV will be launched in Indian markets on January 16.

The company has already started taking official bookings for the updated model. Interested customers can reserve the vehicle from Hyunda’s authorized dealership. The same also can be done online from the official website.

The updated Hyundai Creta Facelift has revamped bumpers, a revised headlight setup, paired with L-shaped LED DRLs, connected LED taillights and a bigger logo on the front grill.The car gets silver finish faux skid plates on both ends. The vehicle gets a premium class cabin, featuring a 4-spoke steering wheel, a touch-based climate control system, new design AC vents, 8-way power adjustable driver’s seat, and whatnot.

The Creta facelift will be offered in three engine options that include 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. These units will be paired with multiple gearbox options including 6-speed iVT, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT.