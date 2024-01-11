India Reports 514 New COVID Cases in Past 24 Hours

India has recorded 514 new cases of COVID-19, with the number of active cases decreasing to 3,422, according to the latest update from the health ministry on Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, three deaths were reported—two in Maharashtra and one in Karnataka. The daily case count had reduced to double digits until December 5, 2023, but a resurgence occurred following the emergence of a new sub-variant, JN.1, and the onset of cold weather conditions. Despite this, the highest single-day increase since December 5 was 841 new cases on December 31, 2023, constituting only 0.2% of the peak cases reported in May 2021.

Of the total active cases, approximately 92% are recuperating under home isolation. Officials have noted that the data available suggests that the JN.1 sub-variant is not causing an exponential rise in new cases or a significant increase in hospitalizations and mortality. India has experienced three waves of COVID-19, with the delta wave peaking in April-June 2021, reporting 414,188 new cases and 3,915 deaths on May 7, 2021. The country has witnessed a total of over 4.4 crore recoveries, yielding a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The health ministry’s website indicates that 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.