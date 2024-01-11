Indore and Surat Top Cleanest Cities in India

Indore and Surat emerged as the ‘cleanest cities’ in India, securing the top positions in the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Central government, with Navi Mumbai retaining its third position. The results of the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 were announced on Thursday. Indore, in particular, achieved the noteworthy feat of being crowned the cleanest city for the seventh consecutive time. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards during a ceremony in the presence of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other dignitaries.

In the category of ‘best performing states’ for the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023, Maharashtra claimed the top spot, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The recognition highlights the ongoing efforts and commitment of these regions to maintaining high standards of cleanliness and sanitation. The event celebrated the achievements of cities and states in fostering a clean and hygienic environment, with the awards being presented to the deserving winners as a recognition of their dedication to cleanliness initiatives.