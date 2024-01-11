JBL Live TWS 3 series earphones launched : Details

Mumbai: JBL Live TWS 3 series earphones were introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, USA. The series includes the JBL Live Buds 3, the JBL Live Beam 3, and the JBL Live Flex 3. The earphones are confirmed to be available for purchase globally later this year.

Offered in black, blue, purple, and silver colours, the JBL Live Buds 3, Live Beam 3, and Live Flex 3 earphones are confirmed to be available for purchase starting June 2024 through the JBL website. The TWS models are each priced at EUR 199.99 (roughly Rs. 18,200).

The JBL Live Buds 3 and Live Beam 3 come with an in-ear design, while the Live Flex 3 carries an open-ear design. They come with a smart charging case that features a 1.45-inch LED touch-enabled panel. The display allows users to see incoming calls, view text messages, manage music playback, and access social media notifications.

All three models of JBL Live TWS 3 earphones support active noise cancellation (ANC) and the JBL Spatial sound feature that is said to offer a theatre-like experience. The earphones also come with high-res audio wireless with LDAC support and are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

With ANC turned off, JBL Live Buds 3 claims to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours, while the Live Beam 3 and Live Flex 3 can offer a playback time of up to 48 and 50 hours, respectively. The Live Buds 3 and Live Beam 3 earphones are equipped with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Live Flex 3 carries an IP54 rating.