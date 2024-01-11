Leak from Manipur power station spills into streams

Heavy fuel leaked from the Leimakhong power station in Manipur’s Imphal valley, leading to a spill into streams alongside it on Wednesday night. The affected streams, including those passing through villages like Kanto Sabal and Sekmai, eventually meet the Imphal River downstream. The Chief Minister’s Office directed relevant departments to take immediate action to prevent an environmental calamity, deploying heavy machinery to divert the water flow towards fields.

The incident raised concerns among locals who use the stream water for their daily chores. The extent of the impact on aquatic life and communities relying on the water is yet to be determined, with officials investigating whether the leakage was accidental or involved miscreant activity. The spill underscores the potential threats posed by such incidents to both the environment and the communities that depend on local water sources.