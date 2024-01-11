Manipur CM permits Rahul’s Nyay Yatra with conditions

After initially denying permission to launch the Congress party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal’s Palace Grounds, the Manipur government later granted approval but with the condition of a “limited number of participants.” The ‘East to West’ yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, is scheduled to begin from Manipur on January 14. Despite the initial denial, the party leadership announced that the yatra would commence in Manipur, avoiding politicizing the issue regarding the Palace Grounds.

In Delhi, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal stated that although Chief Minister Biren Singh had initially declined permission for the Palace Grounds, the party would proceed with the yatra from Manipur regardless. Later, an order from the Imphal East district magistrate’s office specified that the flagging-off of the yatra would be allowed on January 14, but with a limited number of participants. The approval was granted to prevent untoward incidents and maintain law and order, with participants’ names and numbers required in advance for necessary precautions.

The approval came after eight days of the party’s request to start the yatra from Hapta Kangjeibung Ground. The order highlighted the expectation of a large crowd at the venue, potential law and order issues, the imposition of Section 144 CrPC, and the scheduled state function for Armed Forces Veterans’ Day on the same day. The Congress is yet to make a final decision on the yatra’s flagging-off in light of the Manipur government’s approval with restrictions.