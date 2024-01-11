Nagaland’s Population Projected to Reach 2.36 Million by 2030

According to projections from the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of the Nagaland state government, the population of Nagaland is anticipated to reach 2,367,000 by the year 2030. This marks a significant increase from the 2011 census figure of 1,978,502. H Sethrongkyu Sangtam, the Advisor for Information Technology & Communication, Evaluation, and Economics & Statistics, released these estimates, indicating an expected growth of 3,88,498 people in Nagaland by 2030. The district-wise population distribution from the 2011 census provides insights into the existing demographic landscape, with Kohima, Dimapur, and Mokokchung being among the most populous districts.

The Directorate of Economics and Statistics, serving as the primary agency for official statistics in the state, has undertaken a comprehensive analysis of the 2011 census data, considering habitation and jurisdiction factors for both old and new districts. Neidilhou Angami, the Director of DES, emphasized the significance of district-wise population data for effective planning and policy formulation. This information plays a crucial role in guiding the allocation of funds for development initiatives, such as infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes, by providing a basis for resource distribution in an informed and equitable manner.